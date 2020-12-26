More than 200 Tonga Police officers rostered until New Year

The operation is aimed at maintaining public order and reinforce effective police service to ensure everyone's safety, during the festive season in Tonga.

The operation will mean regular police patrols to key target areas, removal of drunks from public places and holding liquor licensees to account, when license conditions are breached.

Road safety measures will be implemented through planned spot checks and alcohol breath testing in strategic locations to prevent further crashes on roads due to drunk driving and speed.

In addition, the national curfew apply as normal, apart from Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.