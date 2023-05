Three persons were arrested in connection to the drug raid, two males from Ma’ufanga aged 30 and 37 years along with a 30-year-old female from Halaleva.

Drugs seized included 15 packs of methamphetamine (27.76 grams), drug utensils, and empty packs.

All the suspects have been charged for possession of illicit drugs and drug utensils.

They are being remanded until their appearance in court.

Another three people were arrested last week for possession of illicit drugs.

