More Covid-19 cases in Tonga as NZ communities rally to aid

There has been a massive response from New Zealand communities.

Christchurch Tongan Community Secretary Sami Paeahelotu said youth groups, church leaders and families are among the many across Aotearoa fundraising and preparing their own shipping containers.

"It will be a great thing that for all people in Aotearoa to come together, but I think that's one thing that's important for us all in that not only as Tongan or Samoan or things and that but as humanity that we come together to help one another," he said.

Five more containers have been sealed and are ready to be sent to Tonga today

Another shipment is scheduled to leave on 11 February and the next on the 16th.

New Zealand rugby coaching greats Sir Graham Henry and Wayne Smith are sending goods over on Matson shipping containers though Sir Michael Jones.

Building supplies are on the donation list and they have contributed to a special request.

The King's wife, Queen Nanasipau'u, has asked for 20 care packages for the residents of Mango who are seeking refuge after their island was destroyed:

"Just don't forget about Tonga just because it happened a while ago, they've been absolutely hammered, a lot of them are homeless, I know the King is putting a lot of them up on the estate and everyone's doing a great job over there so keep giving," Smith said.

Both Smith and Sir Henry are shareholders in a company called Anga'ofa Timber which is based in Tonga.

"Tongan rugby players have helped build our careers really, so we're trying to get more affordable building supplies over to Tonga," Smith said.

Una Taufa has been volunteering at the aid drive in Auckland since day one.

"Drums and rubbish bins and everything they are heavy, like being at the gym eh," he said.

Victoria University has gifted the Wellington Tonga Leaders Council $37,000 last night - with more donations expected in the coming days.

Wellington Tonga Leaders Council chairman Hiueni Nuku said his community was overwhelmed with the generosity - the donations will help cover the cost of shipping containers.

"What ever you can do it will be accepted in Tonga with appreciation, we do continue to pray for Tonga, this is the time for us to unite and to respond with love and care for people in need," he said.

He said significant ashfall was still a problem and is calling on the public to donate water blasters to help.

Fifty-one containers packed full of love are in Tonga but there is a problem.

"Because of contactless delivery people can't pick their stuff from the wharf, they have to be delivered by the police and the army to their homes and the police and the army doesn't have a forklift," said Labour list-MP Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki.

The drums weighing up to 200kg are being carried by hand.

Two shipping containers can be offloaded each day… meaning it will take more than three weeks to offload the aid.

Sir Michael Jones is going to loan the workers in Tonga one forklift but Aotearoa Tonga Relief Committee co-chair Kanongata'a-Suisuiki said ideally four are needed.

"We are also asking if any businesses want to donate a forklift we will happily send one in the container," Sir Michael said.

Photo: Sir Michael Jones Caption: Una Taufa has been volunteering at the aid drive in Auckland since day one.