Tonga Met Services said there was no tsunami threat to affect Tonga.

A repatriate at the Tanoa Hotel quarantine facility told Kaniva News it took about a minute before it stopped.

There were reports of the quake on social media by the Ha’apai residents.

Some people on Facebook described it as accelerating and shocking, while others described it as a long shake.

The tremor came a week after a 5.5 earthquake was felt in Nuku’alofa on Sunday, 29 May.