Nestlé Fiji donates $75,000 to IFRC Tongan Volcano and Tsunami Appeal

The donation to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Tongan Volcano and Tsunami Appeal will help extend the support to affected people.

Nestlé Fiji General Manager Tim Inkster says they have a long and cherished association with Tonga and its people and the donation is intended to help communities in need.

He says the donation is to get the support the people of Tonga need right now.

Inkster says the funds will help IFRC to bolster their relief in Tonga and most importantly, provide immediate assistance to those affected by this natural disasters.

IFRC Pacific Head of Delegation Katie Greenwood says the Red Cross teams have been assisting the people of Tonga since the tsunami alert was first triggered by this unprecedented eruption.

She says they are currently delivering drinking water and relief kits for the people who have lost everything and they will continue to support the communities get back on their feet.

Greenwood says the donation will contribute to immediate relief needs such as emergency shelter, safe drinking water, first aid, health care and essential household items including blankets, kitchen sets and lanterns.

She adds it will also aid recovery efforts, including replenishing and pre-positioning of more relief supplies.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Tongan Volcano and Tsunami Appeal will run for the next 2-years with the aim of collecting 2.5 million Swiss Franc or approximately FJ $5.8 million.