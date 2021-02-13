New classrooms for GPS Holonga in Tongatapu

The new school building was opened by Australian High Commissioner to Tonga, Adrian Morrison this week.

Two classrooms are partitioned with a wondoor, which can be drawn to form one big room.

The value of the construction was TOP$434,945.00.

This construction is under the Pacific Resilience Program (PREP) project led by the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC) and co-funded by the World Bank and the Australian Government.

It aims to contribute to the resilient and sustainable economic and social development of Tonga through strengthening: early warning; resilient investment; and financial protection.

The PREP project includes repairing/retrofitting and reconstructing school buildings that were damaged by Tropical Cyclone Gita that hit Tonga and ‘Eua in February 2018.

The Chairperson of the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA), Uatesoni Palu, warmly welcomed the guests and expressed his gratitude for the immense and valuable assistance to Holonga through investing in educating their children.

He was very optimistic that the new classrooms will produce a better future for Holonga.

Mr Morrison appreciatively expressed that it was a pleasure being at the legendary place of Tūtū’angakava.

He urged the students to study hard so that, “You will be able to improve your lives and lives of your families. You will make a significant contribution to the community and to the Kingdom. These new classrooms will be more conducive to effective learning.”

Photo supplied Australia HC/Facebook Caption Students outside their new school building at GPS Holonga