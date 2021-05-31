New classrooms for Tonga Police College

The classrooms were commissioned by the Australian High Commissioner, Adrian Morrison.

The new school building has three classrooms, which can accommodate 75 – 90 students.

The classrooms are partitioned with a wondoor, which can be drawn to form a hall.

The value of the construction was TOP$435,445.00.

The Tonga Police College’s new school building is the last of 43 buildings rebuilt and repaired/retrofitted under the Pacific Resilience Programme (PREP) project.

This is the 25th school, which marks the completion of this construction program.

Construction is part of the school resilience construction programme of the PREP project implemented by the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC).

It is co-funded by the World Bank and the Australian Government through the Government of Tonga.

It aims to contribute to the resilient and sustainable economic and social development of Tonga through strengthening: early warning; resilient investment; and financial protection.

Photo supplied Australia HC/ Facebook