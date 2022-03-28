New contact tracing app for Tonga

Minister for Health, Dr. Saia Piukala said, “That will help in the work that Health staff are doing in tracing those who are primary or close contacts of those who are positive. That will be a great help in the work to trace those who might get sick as contacts.”

Dr. Piukala thanked Australia for the continuing assistance given to Tonga in the current Covid-19 campaign, with 55,000 doses of Pfizer from Australia arriving last the week.

That will enable the Ministry of Health to send teams to ‘Eua, Ha’apai and Vava’u so that more members of the public can receive booster shots.

PCR test equipment will be arriving on flights from Fiji and New Zealand this week, along with other RAT test equipment from Australia and New Zealand.

Photo file Caption: Minister for Health, Dr. Saia Piukala