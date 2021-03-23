 

New Fanga’uta Bridge proposed in Tongatapu’s Town officers meeting

09:56, March 23, 2021
Town officers around the Lagoon Catchment area in Tongatapu have proposed a new Fanga’uta bridge in a meeting that discussed work programmes for the year.

The bridge is expected to run from Umusii to Folaha, across the lagoon.

The officers also discussed issues relating to the management of the lagoon.

The meeting which was chaired by Manase Vaoahi of the Ministry of Internal Affairs discussed the Queen Salote Wharf renovations, the planned Fanga’uta Day and waste management issues within the 26 communities around the lagoon.

Town officers were also briefed by the Civil Society Forum of Tonga about grants that are available for civil society groups and Non-Government Organisations.

Vaoahi said these are issues that town officers should be aware of as they map their work programmes.

Environment project officer Petelo Otoota said the department is keen to involve the communities in Fanga’uta Day planned for 4 June as part of the Environment Week celebrations.

Fanga’uta Day will be held at Havelu Eco-Park, opposite Tailulu College in Havelu.

     

