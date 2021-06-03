New Honourary Consul of Spain to Tonga

'Amelia Fakahikuo'uiha Liliu'okalani Fonua Helu was granted an exequatur by Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa giving authority to operate within the consular district of Tonga, and to exercise consular services to nationals of Spain in Tonga.

The Embassy of Spain to Tonga is based in Wellington, and said Helu's appointment will contribute to increasing the presence of Spain in the Kingdom.

Photo file Caption: 'Amelia Fakahikuo'uiha Liliu'okalani Fonua Helu seen here with Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa in an earlier appointment as Honourary Consul of Finland to Tonga in 2019