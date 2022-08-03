New Peace Corps Director for Tonga pays courtesy call on PM

Stice visited the Prime Minister's Office at the St George Building in Nuku'alofa on Monday morning.

He and Prime Minister, Hu'akavameiliku discussed the Peace Corps volunteers return and the key roles they play in Tonga, especially in the Education sector.

During the Pacific Island Forum Leaders meeting in Fiji last month, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the return of Peace Corps volunteers to Tonga, Fiji, Samoa and Vanuatu.

In a message delivered virtually, Harris said the Peace Corps will work with the region to explore program expansion to additional Pacific Island countries.

The volunteers programme was suspended due to Covid-19.

Photo PMO Caption: Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku (left) and Director of Peace Corps Tonga, Kristofer Stice