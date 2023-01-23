New Tonga National University launched

Six Government-owned higher education institutions have merged to form the TNU as mandated under the Tonga National University Act.

According to Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku, TNU is a hybrid university offering both academic and vocational study programmes.

“As we address the financial challenges of the post-Covid period, a cost-effective option for tertiary studies is a significant commitment by the Government to support the upskilling and professional development of our young generation."

He said TNU is a place to study while staying close to family and social networks and support, whilst contributing to the community and sustaining our local economy and workforce.

A statement said the programmes cater for skills and knowledge-based demands of not only the Tongan employment market, but to also harness the opportunities from overseas skills demands.

Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala was the Royal Guest of Honour at the launch on Friday.

