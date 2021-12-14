New Tonga PM to be elected

According to the Interim Speaker of Parliament Lord Tangi, one nomination was received and submitted to his office.

Nominations close at 4.30pm today.

In the meeting tomorrow morning Lord Tangi will open and read out the nomination(s) for Prime Minister.

“The nominations of candidates from the Nobles representatives for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be made verbally by the elected representatives from the floor at the same meeting after the result of the Prime Minister’s election is declared,” he said.

The meeting will then proceed to elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

According to the Nuku’alofa Times, nominations for Hon Hu’akavameiliku as Prime Minister were lodged yesterday morning with the Clerk to Parliament Gloria Pole’o by Members of Parliament who are backing him for the top post.

Tongatapu 7 member Sangster Saulala said that they were able to lodge their nomination this morning (yesterday) and will now await the call for election by the interim Speaker Lord Tangi.

Photo file