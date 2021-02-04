New Zealand assault victim's family unable to visit from Tonga

Nineteen-year-old Leni Taufateau suffered a fractured skull after he was punched in an unprovoked attack by another male causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

The attack took place in the early hours of Sunday morning and Taufateau remains in hospital.

His friend, Eddy Sunia, told the New Zealand Herald there have been lots of prayers coming from Tonga and it hasn't been easy for his parents.

He said it's been hard with the Covid-19 situation, but everyone is sending messages of support with his recovery.

Police are appealing for information following an assault on Oxford Terrace in the early hours of 31 January 2021.

Police said the offender was one of a group of Mongrel Mob who were socialising in town at the time and is described as Maori with tattoos on his arms, wearing black clothing, a black hat and a red bandana wrapped around his wrist.

“Given the large numbers of people who were in the area at the time, Police believe members of the public may have videos or photographs of the assault and/or the offender.”

Police are appealing for information that would assist in their investigation.

Photo supplied Caption: Promising Tongan rugby player Leni Taufateau