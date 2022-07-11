New Zealand assists Tonga to construct new NEMO warehouse in Ha’apai

The funding is an assistance from MFAT for the construction of a new NEMO distribution warehouse in Ha’apai as part of Tonga’s recovery phase to the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai eruption and Tsunami event in January.

Howell’s visit to Matatoa was also an opportunity to view prepositioning supplies funded by MFAT for future events.

Howell and his High Commission Staff, were joined by the CEO of MEIDECC, Paula Ma’u, NEMO’s Director Mafua Vai’utukakau and staff from NEMO.

The new warehouse in Ha’apai will provide a central location for receiving and distributing relief supplies across Ha’apai (population 5,419), to its many small and remote islands.

The warehouse will also include a multipurpose room that will be used for various NEMO training and workshop activities. In addition, an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) communications room will be furnished with communication equipment enabling the EOC to be fully functional in Ha’apai.