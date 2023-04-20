New Zealand Deputy PM leads Pacific Mission to Tonga

Her first to Tonga, Sepuloni was greeted by the Government of Tonga's delegation, led by Fekitamoeloa Utoikamanu Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Saia Piukala, the Minister for Health and Dr Viliami Uasike Latu, Minister for Trade and Economic Development.

Deputy PM Sepuloni will meet Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku and government Ministers today and tomorrow.

She leaves Tonga on Friday afternoon with her delegation according to a statement.

Last night the New Zealand government last night hosted a reception for the Tonga Government, Members of Parliament and invited guests at the residence in Ma'ufanga.

Sepuloni and her 50-member Pacific Mission delegation were in attendance.

The New Zealand delegation includes Minister Barbara Edmonds, Minister James Shaw, as well as other MPs including Jenny Salesa, Kiwi representatives, business and community leaders, and Pasifika youth.

Photo PMO