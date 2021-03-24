New Zealand High Commission pays courtesy visit to Vava’u tourism Office

The tourism sites are funded by New Zealand.

Muliaga also visited the Tourism Authority building which was funded by the New Zealand Government under the Tonga-NZ Tourism Partnership at Neiafu.

He met with CEO Sione Finau Moala-Mafi, OIC Sandy Tu’ipulotu and staff for an update on the directional signs also funded under the TNZTP programme.

Diplomatic relations between Tonga and New Zealand were formally established 50 years ago.

The Ministry of Tourism was one of the Government ministries the NZHC called in on during an official visit to Vava’u by Tiffany Babington and Secretary for Policy Jonathan Muliaga who also attended the opening of the Vava’u Emergency Coordination Centre last week.