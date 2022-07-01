New Zealand High Commissioner presents credentials to King Tupou VI

High Commissioner Howell was accompanied by his partner Jenny McGregor.

He said, “It was an honour to meet His Majesty King Tupou VI, and to discuss some of the many profound connections between our countries. I am excited to be here, and I am looking forward to continuing Aotearoa New Zealand’s partnership with the Kingdom of Tonga.”

Since arriving in May, High Commissioner Howell has had the opportunity to meet with members of government, civil society, the diplomatic corps, development partners and international agencies. These engagements have highlighted the many links between Tonga and Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The connections between our countries are wide and deep. Our whanaungatanga (close connection between people) joins Aotearoa New Zealand and Tonga. We share geography in the Blue Ocean Continent, whakapapa and culture, history, close economic and sporting ties.”

Aotearoa New Zealand continues to support Tonga as it manages the response to both COVID-19 and Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai, with a focus on recovery and long-term resilience.

