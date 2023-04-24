New Zealand MP Salesa presents laptops to Tonga High School

Prime Minister and President of Tonga High School ex-students association, Hu’akavameiliku and Principal Sipola Halafihi, received the laptops on behalf of the school.

The laptops were gifted to assist students following the Hunga Tonga Hunga Haapai Volcanic eruptions and tsunami.

Salesa said over 100 laptops were donated by Stephen Chaney and Rotary in Auckland, New Zealand for senior students in Tonga.

“I would like to thank Stephen Chaney and Rotary in Auckland for the donation. I would also like to acknowledge Chris Byrne and Nassau International Freight Forwarders for all the work they did to ensure these laptops arrive in Tonga as well as the close to 400 laptops sent over from New Zealand to Tongan students.”

Salesa is a Member of Parliament, First Assistant speaker of the House of Representatives in New Zealand and an ex-student of Tonga High School, class of 1978.

Photo PMO