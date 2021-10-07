New Zealand supports Tonga WCCC child protection efforts

Child maltreatment is an issue for which there is limited data from the Pacific region, but reports suggest the Pacific has the highest rates of violence against women and children in the world.

WCCC together with Tonga Family Protection Legal Aid Centre, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, University of Auckland, Uniservices Auckland and University College of London will collaborate to facilitate community conversations on child protection – current issues and solutions using the participatory approaches of Talanga and O’ofaki.

The Talanga and O’ofaki strategy will be used to engage and strategise with key stakeholders and community on barriers and enablers for child protection in Tonga. These community conversations will be the start of a proposed phased process to adopt a multi-level strategy to combat child maltreatment, the first of its kind in the Pacific. This inter-disciplinary, inter-sectoral approach will develop and test interventions to both prevent and respond to child maltreatment at individual, community, civil society and policy levels.

The New Zealand High Commission Fund supports small scale and short-term community based projects to reduce poverty and contribute to a more secure and prosperous world.

Photo NZ High Commission Caption: Ta’hirih Hokafonu -Senior Development Programme Coordinator, New Zealand High Commission and ‘Ofa Guttenbeil-Likiliki -Director, Women and Children’s Crisis Centre.