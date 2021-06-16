New Zealand transfers AstraZeneca vaccines to Tonga

The vaccines fully-funded by New Zealand arrived at Fua’amotu Airport on the weekly Air New Zealand flight today.

High Commissioner to Tonga Tiffany Babington was at the airport to see the consignment arrive.

According to the High Commission, New Zealand responding to an urgent need for vaccines around the world, the Government of New Zealand earlier this year agreed to transfer its allocation of AstraZeneca doses to countries eligible for support under the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (Gavi COVAX AMC).

The 4800 doses have been consigned to the Ministry of Health.

Additional allocations will be announced as and when COVAX publishes new allocation rounds.

Photo source NZ High Commission Caption: A consignment of 4800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in Tonga