New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister on two-day visit to Tonga

She was met at the airport by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon Fekitamoeloa Katoa 'Utoikamanu and other officials.

Mahuta will hold audiences with King Tupou VI, followed by bilateral calls on Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku and her counterpart ‘Utoikamanu.

The Foreign Minister will meet with women leaders and representatives of the civil society.

She will also inspect important bilateral projects that New Zealand has previously funded.

Photo MOFA Tonga Caption: New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta (left)