Nine arrested over illicit drug-related offences in Tonga

The suspects were arrested in Tongatapu during a Police Drug Enforcement Taskforce sting targeting drug dealers and suppliers last week.

On Thursday 24 September, the Drug Taskforce arrested a 45-year-old man at his residence in Houmakelikao and seized 9 packs of methamphetamine (2.3 grams), drug utensils and cash.

A day later, police arrested a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman from their residence at Kolonga and seized 0.31 grams of methamphetamine, 0.58 grams of cannabis, drug utensils and cash.

On Monday, 28 of September the Drug Taskforce apprehended two women aged 30 and 40 from Ha’akame at the Bypass Road and seized 1.26 grams of methamphetamine and one live bullet from their car.

The arrest was followed by the arrest of a 49-year-old man from Pahu and a 40-year-old man from Sopu from a warehouse at Maúfanga.

Police seized 7 packs of methamphetamine (7.31 grams), drug utensils and cash.

Two men aged 40 and 43 were also arrested on Thursday, 1 October from Fuaámotu and Pili with 1.30 grams of methamphetamine and drug utensils.

All nine accused have been charged accordingly and to appear at the Magistrate Court later.

“Drugs have no place in our community, they destroy the lives of the users, harming our children and our communities,” said A/DPC Tevita Vailea.

“We urge anyone who has concerns about drugs related activity in their neighborhood to contact police at 22784.”