Niue Acting Premier acknowledges tremendous support for Tonga Relief Fund

Funds totaling $36,902 NZD were raised at the National Prayer Service held at the Ekalesia Kerisiano Niue Millennium Hall on 26 January and at the Radiophon held at the Broadcasting Corporation of Niue on 14 February and through the many donations made online.

Acting Premier Tongatule who is also the Minister for Social Services expressed his delight at the way the organizations and people within the community of Niue have acted together and responded to the appeal from the Government.

“Following the announcement of our Premier at the Pacific Island Forum on the contributions made to the Kingdom of Tonga in those catastrophic events earlier this year - I felt that it is also important to thank the organizations and people of Niue for showing solidarity and coming together to show our support for the sad events that affected the lives of the people of Tonga,” said Tongatule.

He adds, “We are most grateful to the resident Tonga Community, Ekalesia Kerisiano Niue and all of the many organizations and people who have made this Fundraising event a success – Oue Tulutulou ma Niue Fekai!”

The funds will be sent on to the families of the Tongan Community resident in Niue affected.

Photo Broadcasting Corp of Niue