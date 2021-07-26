No bail for man accused of killing Tongan seasonal worker in NZ

The 34-year-old accused has been remanded in custody until September.

Kaniva News reports Lynch was in New Zealand as an RSE (Recognised Seasonal Employer) worker before he died in an alleged stabbing on Market St on 20 June in central Blenheim.

Police believe the fatality came after an altercation between the Tongan RSE workers and some Rebel gang members from outside the region.

Lynch had been out celebrating a friend’s birthday. Two other Tongan men were wounded and hospitalised at Blenheim’s Wairau Hospital.

Lynch body was sent back to Tonga for burial early this month.

Photo supplied Caption: Tongan seasonal worker Hiko Lynch