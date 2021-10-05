No Commonwealth Vocational University registered in Tonga

Tonga’s National Qualification and Accreditation Board Chief Executive Officer, Dr ‘Opeti Pulotu confirmed this after a newspaper in Northern India published graduation claims by an individual

The Sangai Express reported that a social worker named Khundrakpam Kanba Meitei was awarded with an Honorary Doctorate Award by the “Common Wealth Vocational University, Kingdom of Tonga” on October 2, during a Digital Education Summit / Convocation programme held in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the only two universities registered in Tonga are the University of the South Pacific and the Christ’s University in Pacific.

This is the second time that the Commonwealth Vocational University falsely claimed to be a registered by the Kingdom of Tonga.

On 18 October 2020, it was reported by the Kampala News Website, Uganda.