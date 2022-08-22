NZ Defence personnel to help Tonga recovery project

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced Exercise Tropic Twilight will take place in Tonga in 2023.

The 2022 exercise has just been completed in Niue.

Ms Mahuta says humanitarian assistance following the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption and tsunami was delivered through MFAT funding and NZDF personnel in January.

And Exercise Tropic Twilight next year will do the same.

She says the 2023 exercise will assist the ongoing recovery and rebuild and contribute to a stable, prosperous and resilient Pacific.