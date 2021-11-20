NZ Foreign Minister visits Tonga Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Accompanied by Matthew Hawkins, the New Zealand Ambassador to the UAE and Clayton Kimpton, New Zealand’s Commissioner General for Expo, the NZ Foreign Minister was warmly welcomed by the Tonga Expo team, led by the Deputy Commissioner General, Sue ‘Akau’ola.

The minister was given a private tour of the Tonga Pavilion, during which Mrs. ‘Akau’ola explained to the Foreign Minister that the magical journey through the Kingdom of Tonga with it’s theme of sustainability and preservation of our oceans, was the inspiration of Their Majesties, King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho, the latter of which is the Chair of Tonga Expo 2020.

This trip to the UAE and to visit Expo 2020 Dubai is notably, the first official international trip to be taken by the Minister from New Zealand and to do so during this global pandemic, further emphasizes the importance and opportunity of Expo 2020, not just for New Zealand, but for the Pacific.

Mrs. ‘Akau’ola said that…”It was an honour and delight to welcome the Hon. Mahuta to the Kingdom of Tonga pavilion – she was enamored by the magical atmosphere and impressed with the positive theme of sustainability. It is indeed, an ongoing honour to continually show visitors this amazing vision of Their Majesties the King and Queen.”

In just over the first month and a half of the six month Expo 2020, the Kingdom of Tonga pavilion has welcomed and engaged with over 30,000 visitors.

