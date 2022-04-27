NZ funds water tanks for Niuafo’ou

First Secretary Ryan Brown and Senior Development Programme Coordinator Ta’hirih Hokafonu, of the New Zealand High Commission (NZHC), recently visited a local water tank supplier (M&J) selected by the Climate Change Department in MEIDECC for production of 169 water tanks for Niuafo’ou Island.

The tanks are funded by Aotearoa New Zealand development assistance and support from the Tindall Foundation.

The M&J water tank company briefed both the Climate Change Director from MEIDECC and her team, together with the NZHC team, on the production process for both water tanks and latrines tanks.

The Director of Climate Change shared the following observation: “Following the HTHH catastrophic disaster and witnessing the locally produced water tanks and latrine tanks, gives us great confidence that Tonga will continue to have access to safe water and improved sanitation through M&J’s high quality production process. It is thanks to development partner’s assistance, such as New Zealand, that enables this critical support to be delivered.”

The Climate Change Department is on track to install 169 water tanks in June on Niuafo’ou supporting the remote population which fully relies on rainwater harvesting.

Photo credit NZ High Commission