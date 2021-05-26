NZ Police identify fatal victim shooting as Alec Moala

A post-mortem was completed and Police said they are continuing to make a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, including speaking to several people in Beatty Street and the wider Ōtāhuhu area.

Police said they have also received a number of calls from members of the public since their appeal for information and want to thank those who came forward with information.

This information is being assessed as part of ongoing enquiries.

However, Police are still keen to hear from anyone with information about what occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“We are confident there are people out there who know who is responsible and with information valuable to our investigation,” Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin says.

“We urge them to do the right thing and come forward to Police for the sake of Mr Moala’s family.”

Photo file RNZ