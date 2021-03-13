NZ Police identify woman found dead in Pukekohe as Toakase Finau

Finau, 29, of Māngere, was discovered by officers doing a bail check at the property on McNally Road on Wednesday morning.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said their team is continuing to investigate the circumstances of Toakase's death and they are providing her whānau (family) with the support they can at this difficult time.

A man found critically injured, who was taken to Middlemore Hospital at the time of the incident, has died overnight.

Bolton said, “The death of the man and the woman whose death was confirmed when the incident was first reported, will be referred to the Coroner.”

