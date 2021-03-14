NZ Police investigate suspected murder-suicide involving estranged Tongan couple

Viliami Latu, who police believe murdered his estranged partner and mother of his children Toakase Finau, also breached bail several weeks before the killing at his brother’s house, Stuff understands.

Toakase’s mother ‘Alilia Teu Kata told Kaniva News, about the couple’s relationship saying the man’s name was Viliami.

Kata said the couple left behind four children, their daughter and three sons.

She said Toakase, from Māngere in South Auckland, was with her before she left to go to Pukekohe last week.

Despite the breach, where Latu travelled to his ex-partner’s home, he was allowed to remain in the community subject to electronic monitoring.

On Wednesday morning, while at his court approved bail address, detectives believe he killed Finau before attempting to take his own life.

Officers arrived about 9am to conduct a bail check and found him in a critical condition, along with a note.

They found Finau, 29, dead at the scene.

Latu was rushed to Middlemore hospital, where he remained in a critical condition for three days.

He was not charged before police announced his death on Saturday. Both deaths are to be referred to the coroner.

Photo source Kaniva News Caption: Toakase Finau