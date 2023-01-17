'Ofa Atu Tonga': New Zealand remembers volcanic eruption

"Our world was upside down. It was like our heart was wrenched out of our body, hearing the news, thinking there would be no more Tonga," Valeti Finau, who lives in New Zealand, said.

To mark the first anniversary of the disaster, community leaders gathered at churches in Tonga and around the world.

In Auckland, New Zealand, an event was held by the Tongan Council of Churches, chaired by Reverend Tevita Finau and the Aotearoa Tonga Response Group led by MP Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki.

Kanongata'a-Suisuiki drove the community-led relief effort in Auckland and supported regions like Palmerston North which was headed by Nailasikau Halatuituia.

With tears streaming down her face, Finau clutched her granddaughter, Taufa Sialetonga, a little tighter this year as she reflected on the year that was at the commemoration service at Lotofale'ia Methodist Church in the suburb of Mangere.

"Families crying, looking at each other, not talking, fearing the worst," Finau said.

Her family had witnessed terrifying footage of what is now known to be the most powerful volcanic eruption ever recorded which was followed by a communication blackout.

"The tears of the moment last year, not knowing anything, it was so terrible, no news, thinking of the worst that there could be no more Tonga," she said.