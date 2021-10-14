onga Prime Minister elected 6th President of The Assembly of SIDS DOCK

Tu’i’onetoa will be President of the 6th Session of the Assembly of Small Islands Developing (SIDS DOCK) Sustainable Energy and Climate Resilience Organisation.

The election took place during a hand-over of the Presidency from the Prime Minister of Grenada as the 5th President of the Assembly, in a Virtual Meeting hosted by the UN Secretariat late last month.

The Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. Keith C. Mitchell, has served as the 5th President of the Assembly after two unprecedented years. During the Assembly’s 6th Session, the Vice-Presidents elect, representing the Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Mediterranean Sea (AIS) Region and Caribbean Region were also confirmed. The Vice Presidency are presided by the Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceno, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Seychelles, Rev. Wavel Ramkalawan respectively.

SIDS DOCK, the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Sustainable Energy and Climate Resilience Organisation, is a United Nations (UN)-recognised international organisation established in 2015, with all the rights and privileges for addressing climate change, resilience, and energy security in small islands.

SIDS DOCK represents 32 small islands and low-lying developing states across the Pacific, Caribbean and Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Mediterranean Sea (AIS) regions, and is so named because it is designed as a “DOCKing station,” to connect the energy sector in SIDS with the global markets for finance and sustainable energy technologies.

The organisation’s work is coordinated by the Secretariat in Belmopan, Belize.

