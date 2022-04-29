Order of St. Lazarus of Jerusalem pledges NZD$55,000 to Tonga for tsunami relief

The Grand Prior Professor Brett Delahunt GCLJ pledged the assistance during a meeting with Prime Minister, Hu’akavameiliku in Auckland on Tuesday.

Hu’akavameiliku and New Zealand Parliamentarian, Jenny Salesa, received the Grand Prior at the Ramanda Hotel and discussed potential financial support from the Order to assist recovery from the damage caused by the volcanic eruption and tsunami.

The Prime Minister accepted the Order of St. Lazarus of Jerusalem’s request to establish a charitable entity in Tonga with a local committee that has been set up.

The Grand Priory of New Zealand is a jurisdiction of the international Military and Hospitaller Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem under the Governance Don Fransisco de Borbon, Graf Von Hardenberg GCLJ, the 50th Grand Master.

The Order of St. Lazarus of Jerusalem’s representative in Tonga is Cassandra Vaea while Salote Sisifa continues to provide advice relating to the establishment of a branch of the Order in this country.

Photo credit: PM Press. Caption: The Prime Minister, Hu’akavameiliku (right) met with Professor Brett Delahunt GCLJ, the Grand Prior of the Grand Priory of New Zealand of the Order of St. Lazarus in Jerusalem, in Auckland, New Zealand.