Otago University elects Pasifika president of students association for second year running

Melissa Lama, who is of Tongan heritage, will succeed Michaela Waite-Harvey (Fijian/Māori) as President of the Otago University Students' Association.

Waite-Harvey says her decision to stand stemmed from her passion for leadership. She says it was an important opportunity being the first OUSA president from the Pacific.

“People like to minimise firsts and say that it’s tokenistic. I don’t share this opinion.

“OUSA used to be a male-dominated space so being able to guide other female leaders and other women of colour was something that I was very interested in.

“It’s completely necessary to encourage our people to enter new spaces, especially colonial and Pākeha-dominated spaces. It’s an association for all students.”

Melissa Lama was inspired by Waite-Harvey’s step up to leadership, saying she may not have had the confidence to stand herself otherwise.

“It’s good that we’re encouraging more of us to get into these spaces. I want to add to what has come before me, Michaela’s work. It makes me want to keep up her work of inclusivity.

"It’s an opportunity to share my point of difference, and what I can contribute to the work that has already been done”.

Lama says the support she has received from the many Pacific communities has been important for her leadership.

“The members of these communities show their love and support to students who aren’t even their kids. These groups help retain our Pacific students at the University.

"They always turn up to show their support, which is fantastic. They should have ownership over whatever I achieve in this role.

“I want to be a relatable president. One that they feel comfortable enough to be able to hold accountable and have conversations with and I want our students to feel that if they come to us, they will be heard.”

Both women were acknowledged at a small event by Pacific staff leaders and dedicated Pacific student support staff who offered them words of advice and encouragement as they look to the New Year.