Outpouring of community support for Tongan murder victim Hiko Lynch

A Givealittle page set up by Lynch’s employer Hortus has seen over 200 people pledge over $13,000 by this morning for his family.

According to the company, the funds will support Hiko's family in Tonga through this tragic and difficult time.

“All proceeds will go directly back to his family.”

The 23-year-old from Holonga, Tonga was killed in an alleged stabbing incident early Sunday morning.

Lynch was out celebrating a friend’s birthday when he was allegedly attacked during an altercation between seasonal workers and gang members.

Members of the Pacific community in Marlborough having been gathering for prayers with their Tongan colleagues as a show of solidarity.

Two men have been arrested and charged with murder.

Lynch was described as a cool and easy-going guy who always had a smile on his face.

A lover of sport, Lynch was an avid volleyball player and the captain of his volleyball team while working for TaylorCorp in Hawkes Bay.

He was here with Hortus in his third season working in New Zealand, and he had been away from home since November 2019 due to COVID-19.

He came to New Zealand to earn money as the sole supporter of his parents at home in Tonga.

Upon his return home, Lynch had plans to get married.

“He will be dearly missed by many, including his mother, father, three brothers, three sisters, and his fiancé.”

“Hiko’s life ended too soon, but his memory will live on through everyone who had the pleasure to know him,” Hortus said.

Photo file Hiko Lynch