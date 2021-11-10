Over 100 people arrested during Tongatapu lockdown

The accused have been charged under the Emergency Management Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Tevita Vailea said “36 were arrested for gathering as a group to drink kava at various venues, including homes and kava clubs.”

“While, 43 people were arrested for failure to comply with the curfew hours, including 28 pedestrians, 11 drivers and four passengers.”

“Another 19 people were also arrested for gathering to drink alcohol at various homes, while others were arrested for drunken driving, among other charges”

Police also dispatched over 200 officers to man road check-points and patrols.

The lockdown has been reverted to the national restrictions with the curfew starting from 12:00 midnight until 5:00am.

The changes were made after health authorities confirmed that there are no community transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

Tonga’s first border case of Covid-19 was reported over a week ago after a passenger arrived on a repatriation flight from Christchurch in New Zealand.

More than 300 passengers and frontline workers remain in 21 days managed isolation.