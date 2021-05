On average 760 people are being vaccinated daily and 39% of the vaccination batch (28,000 doses) has been used with zero wastage reported.

The Ministry has 10 teams working on the vaccine rollout.

There are 5 larger teams of 14-16 staff and 4 small teams (3 mobile teams and 1 stationed at Vaiola NCD centre).

A total of 150 staff are dedicated to the national vaccination rollout

According to the Ministry, 11,958 people have been registered to date.

Photo file