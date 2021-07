Ministry of Health CEO, Dr Siale 'Akau'ola confirmed that 18,712 people have now been fully vaccinated.

This is 65% of the 28,841 people who have received their first dose of the vaccine.

The second roll out in the communities runs until August 31.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is hoping to receive more COVID-19 vaccines for the remainder of the target (70%) population this year.

Dr 'Akau'ola is in Vava'u where the outer island vaccine roll-out starts this week.