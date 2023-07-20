Over 2,000 students to receive new school bags in Tonga

The new bags were donated by the Guangdong People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries at the Queen Salote Memorial Hall.

A statement confirmed that the bags will be distributed amongst 42 schools.

GPAFFC President, Zhu Gudian said “We hope this donation will contribute to the education cause in Tonga.”

Present at the ceremony were GPAFFC delegates, President of the Pacific China Friendship Association Dr Hiria Ottino, school principals and students.

Tonga China Friendship Association President, Siosaia Moehau acknowledged the province of Guangdong for the gift

GPAFFC has plans to distribute another 5,000 school bags at a later date.