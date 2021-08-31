Over 27,000 people declared fully vaccinated in Tonga

The Ministry of Health confirmed that around 43% of the eligible population aged 18 years and over have received two doses of the Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine since the second roll out programme started on 24 June in Nuku’alofa.

MOH also reported that there have been no extreme allergic reactions.

There are currently 1,476 people who are overdue for their second dose, which must be administered within 12 weeks of the first dose. These people are on Tongatapu and 'Eua.

Meanwhile, more vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Tonga soon, including the Pfizer vaccines.

The Pfizer vaccines will be administered to children aged 12 – 17 years-old, and pregnant women.