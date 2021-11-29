Over 300 graduate from Tonga’s Government Tertiary Institutions

The students received their certificates in a combined graduation ceremony by the Tonga Maritime Polytechnical Institute and Tonga Institute of Science & Technology.

Minister for Trade and Economic Development Tatafu Moeaki presented 100 TMPI Certificates in General Purpose Rating, Master/Engineer Class 4 and 5 and Able Body Seamen.

A total of 211 TIST Trade Certificates were awarded for fitting and machining, carpentry, automotive light vehicle, panel beating and spray-painting, electrical engineering, plumbing, fitting and machining.

The event was held at the Falemasiva Hall at the Tailulu College compound in Tofoa.