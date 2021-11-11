Over 3,900 students sit for National Examinations in Tonga

The first day of the examination was last week Tuesday, a day after Tongatapu’s one week lockdown.

The two-weeks exams are for students in Forms 5, 6 and 7 in all secondary schools.

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that Tongatapu has registered 2,856 senior students for the exam, Vava'u registered 605 and 206 students have registered in Ha'apai.

'Eua has registered 185 students, Niuatoputapu has registered 35 students and Niuafo'ou has 26 students.

Form 5 students are sitting the Tonga School Certificate (TSC) Examination.

Form 6 students sit the Tonga Form Six Certificate (TFSC) Examination and Form 7 sit for the Tonga National Form Seven Certificate (TNFSC) Examination.

On Niuafo'ou, there are 26 exam takers in the Form 5 and 6 levels only.

The Ministry anticipates that the results will be released in early January, 2022.

The lockdown which was implemented when the kingdom reported its first border Covid case has now been lifted.