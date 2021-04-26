Over 5000 receive Covid-19 jab in Tonga

The daily vaccination average at the moment is 639 people per day.

This means 26% of the vaccination batch has been used with zero wastage reported

The Ministry has 5 teams of 14-16 staff and 3 small teams (2 for the mobile vaccinations and 1 stationed at Vaiola NCD centre)

A total of 150 staff are dedicated to the national vaccination rollout

So far 6,441 people have been registered for the vaccination and 1,349 pre-registered online prior to receiving their vaccination

According to the ministry, no extreme allergic reactions have been reported

“0.5% of people who have been vaccinated to date have reported only mild symptoms,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Symptoms are generally feeling lethargic, body aches, dizziness at times and some reports of chills.”

“All who have sought medical attention were assessed carefully and found to be in stable condition.”

Tonga is Covid-19 free.

Photo source Ministry of Health Tonga