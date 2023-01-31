Over 60 new Covid-19 cases in Tonga

The Ministry of Health confirmed the cases were discovered from the 1500-1700 Covid-19 weekly tests.

The ministry said, “The Covid-19 variants in Tonga are BA2 and BA5 and there have only been mild cases reported in Tonga over the past two-weeks.”

Minister of Health, Dr Saia Piukala said, “There are no serious cases and the Covid-19 status remains the same for Tonga with no changes.”

“Tonga remains on the green level for Covid which is very satisfactory.”

According to the World Health Organisation, Tonga recorded a total of 16, 734 cases between 3 January 2020 and 30 January 2023.

There were 12 deaths recorded.