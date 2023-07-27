 

Pacific Explorer cruise ship visits Tonga

09:43, July 27, 2023
Over 3,000 tourists flocked the central business district in Tonga on Tuesday, 25 July.

This was when the cruise ship, Pacific Explorer docked the port at Vuna Wharf Nuku'alofa on 25 July, after spending 12 hours in Vava'u waters on Monday.

A statement said “The tourists who were spotted venturing and exploring the streets of Nuku’alofa by foot on the one day visit.”

The Ministry of Tourism confirmed that the ship was carrying 3,053 people, including 2,185 cruisers and 868 crew members. A majority of the cruisers were Australians.

The cruise ship arrived four days after the Pacific Encounter departed.

     

