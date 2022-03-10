Pacific Islands Forum donates to Tonga’s recovery efforts

Hu’akavameiliku accepted a total of FJD$38,000 from the Forum Secretary General Henry Puna in a special zoom call from Suva, Fiji, as part of the “Blue Pacific Tonga Appeal”.

The funds were raised by the Secretariat through salary deductions, direct deposits, walkathon and bikeathons, involving the staff of the Secretariat staff, staff of the Pacific Aviation Safety Office and the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency.

"I am grateful to the Secretariat and Pacific Island Countries who have come to our assistance during our time of need. This shows Pacific Solidarity at its best and we understand that we are all facing the current challenge of COVID-19 in our different countries,” Hu’akavameiliku said.

"And to come to our aid during this time is much appreciated. I extend Government's best wishes and gratitude."

Secretary General Puna in presenting the funds conveyed to Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku love and best wishes to the government and people of Tonga.

“We are one family united by the Blue Pacific. When a member faces adversity, our deep rooted ties and traditions require us to help one another without hesitation and with much love. We are in this together.”

Tonga suffered extensive damage caused by the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai volcano and the ensuing tsunami that hit parts of the Ha’apai Island Group, ‘Eua, ‘Atata, Fafa and parts of Tongatapu.

Forum Secretary General Puna launched a fundraising appeal on January 24, 2022 to help Tonga’s recovery from the eruption and tsunami.

The appeal was received by a number of Pacific Forum countries, who joined major partners and donor countries in responding immediately.

This included Fiji, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Samoa, Tuvalu and Papua New Guinea.

The Solomon Islands sent a letter of solidarity and sympathy to the Government.

