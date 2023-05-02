Pacific scientist wins top award for Covid work

RNZ reports it is the first time a Pacific scientist has won the award.

An Associate Professor of Biomedical and Health Sciences in immunology, and Pacific Associate Dean, at the University's Wellington campus, Dr Sika-Paotonu has been a leading voice during the covid-19 pandemic.

As a New Zealander of Tongan descent, she has been one of the few Pacific voices qualified to speak in detail on the pandemic, explaining the technical aspects of immunology, vaccines, the virus and infectious diseases to the media.

She was nominated for the award by Professor Parry Guilford, the Director of the University of Otago's Centre for Translational Cancer Research.

He said Sika-Paotonu stood out as a sensible and informed commentator during the pandemic.

"Her knowledge has always been expressed with grace and empathy for her audience. She is a highly effective communicator who takes her audience with her."

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Sika-Paotonu has given more than 220 broadcast media interviews and contributed to more than 1500 online and print media stories.

She said clear, helpful, evidence-based and timely science communication is vital for countering misinformation and disinformation.

"It's important to understand your audience and its needs, provide useful and helpful information and communicate that appropriately."

The Prime Minister's Science Communication Prize comes with $NZ75,000 in prize money and Associate Professor Sika-Paotonu plans to use the funds to support students and young people in the health, education and research sectors to become the next generation of science communicators.

She also plans to continue her work communicating science to the public and Pacific communities.

Photo credit University of Otago