Pacific Takeaway & Catering Business opens in Hamilton

Ana Lauhingoa and her husband are bringing a taste of Pacific cuisine to the Hamilton community in New Zesaland reports Tagata Pasifika.

Ana says, “The passion comes from my Mum, because she did a lot of cooking for our people.

“And you know food brings us together. If the food’s not good, we won’t enjoy the occasion.”

Of Tongan heritage, Ana says they would often head to Auckland to get island food and this is what inspired her to build something for the Hamilton community.

“I started with nothing, we had this business before lockdown, but after two years we started to rebuild again,” Ana says.

“We have another business, so that helped us with this business; I didn’t want to rely on loans from the bank. My husband, who is a painter, did all the rebuild and renovations.”

Finding the perfect location was also a priority for Ana and she says they have found it in the suburb of Enderley.

“It’s perfect, there are a lot of Pacific people living in this area, so I am so happy to have found this space.”

Ana is proud that they can bring this business to the people of Hamilton.

Photo: Gladys Hartson Caption: Ana Lauhingoa and her husband are bringing a taste of Pacific cuisine to the Hamilton community.